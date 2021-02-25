Coffee County advances to finals

Both the Lady Raiders and the Red Raiders came up big on Feb. 25 during their district tournament debut. The two teams successfully downed their respective opponents, with the Red Raiders holding on to beat Lincoln County in the final seconds, while the Lady Raiders coasted to an over 60 point victory over Columbia. Fittingly, Coffee County will be playing in county rival Tullahoma for the district crown on Friday night. Coffee County was undefeated against Tullahoma this year, but the Wildcats were able to upset both of their tournament opponents, so momentum may be on their side.
