Coffee County junior golf wraps up season

Coffee County junior golf finished up their summer season on Monday. The organization is committed to giving local youth the opportunity to play golf, and to instill four key virtues sportsmanship, perseverance, respect, and confidence in its participants.
To this end each of the teams are named after these four virtues, with former members serving as coaches. These coaches are some of the best players with all of them having multiple accolades at the collegiate level.
The winning team was team sportsmanship in red coached by Tennessee Tech's top golfer Bracton Womack. Team perseverance was second, followed by respect, and finally confidence in third.