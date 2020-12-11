Coffee County Middle School traveled to White County on Dec. 10 and left Sparta with a sweep.
The Lady Raiders were able to keep Sparta off of the boards while attacking the basket constantly on route to a 44-29 win.
Sophie McInturff was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders with 13 points. McInturff was joined by Channah Gannon with 12 points, Olivia Vinson with nine points, Natalie Barnes with eight points, and Ava McIntosh with two points.
The Red Raiders dominated in the post due to the efforts of big man Evan Kirby. Kirby was the team's leading scorer with 11 points and was joined by Cole Pippenger with nine points, Colter Neel with seven, and Brady Wright with four. The offensive effort was enough to earn the Red Raiders the 31-28 victory.