Coffee Pot turns bitter for Coffee County

The Coffee Pot trophy stays in Tullahoma for the sixth straight year as the Wildcats put on a dominating 38-7 rout over hosting Coffee County.
The game began in an even head as neither team could find themselves on the scoreboard. Coffee County quarterback Connor Shemwell and Tullahoma quarterback Ryan Scott stalled around mid-field. Both offenses ended up with turnover on downs to end the offensive series in the first quarter. Tullahoma would quickly remedy the scoreless first quarter with a bevy of offensive points.
The Wildcats began with a couple of big runs along the outside that culminated in a 13 yard touchdown run from Connor Partin that put Tullahoma up six. In the Raiders ensuing possession Tullahoma picked off an errant pass to give the Wildcat offense the ball on their own 35 yard line. Scott had worked out the kinks in his throwing and hit Joe Duncan for a 60 yard touchdown to put the Raiders down two scores. The Tullahoma secondary made their presence known yet again as Will Partin intercepted the Red Raiders at mid field.
At this point the Red Raider defense began to make plays of their own forcing a big fumble that was recovered by Ian Weldon. Unfortunately, the Raider offense could never seem to get going. Kelby Walker or Konor Heaton would gain some yards on the ground only for the offense to sputter in the passing game. Early on the opposite was true as Jahlin Osbourne would make heavily contested catches but the team couldn’t punch the ball in for short yardage. The offensive woes continued even after the defense would make a potentially game changing play as was the case with Weldon’s fumble recovery. Another missed opportunity was when Coffee County special teams stepped up on a punt return, jumping on a muffed recovery, but still the offense spun its wheels.
With the possibility of a Red Raider score being put into the dirt after the Tullahoma turnovers the Wildcats marched down the field with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter. KeiShawn Cummings scored a seven yard touchdown to basically put the Red Raiders on the backfoot going into halftime. Realistically, the Raiders needed to score a touchdown prior to the going into halftime if for no other reason than mental strength. Having to score three touchdowns without allowing an offense that has started to find its rhythm score any more is a daunting task for any team, so Cummings touchdown at the end of the half was really what sealed the deal for the Coffee Pot result.
Though the rest of the game was at best described as garbage time, Coffee County was able to put some points on the board to ruin the Tullahoma shutout. Both teams fielded their second unit on offense and defense and Freshman Cole Pippenger marched the Red Raiders down the field at the end of the fourth quarter. Pippenger would cap off his drive with a seven yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper. Though it’s hard to stomach a 38-7 loss the Red Raiders have a chance to bounce back against Shelbyville next Friday at seven (barring any Covid cancellations of course)