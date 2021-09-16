Coffee spikes Lincoln in four sets

The Lady Raiders topped Lincoln County in volley action Tuesday, holding off a late charge by the Lady Falcons to claim the 3-1 victory.
Kiya Ferrel led the Lady Raiders with twelve kills. Like most nights, Ferrel played for the majority of the match. Most matches average around 90 minutes of action Ferrel's contributions were most felt on the scoreboard with the all star player giving the Lady Raiders 17 points on the night.
Ferrel wasn't the only one putting in work for the Lady Raiders. Lauren Brandt contributed seven kills for Coffee County and managed to serve two aces. Brandt also played for the majority of the match.
Coffee County cruised in the first set of the match defeating Lincoln 25-18, but Lincoln started to get warmed up in the second set and only lost by two points. In a reversal of fortunes from the beginning set, Lincoln downed the Lady Raiders with a 25-18 victory in the third, making it two sets to one in the best-of-five-format.
The Lady Raiders wouldn't entertain a comeback from Lincoln County; however as Coffee County jumped ahead early in the fourth set with key plays from the entire team. The Lady Raiders were able to down the Lady Falcons 25-19 When the dust settled the Lady Raiders walked out of Lincoln County with a win 3-1 set win.
The match had some similarities with the first match that was played between Lincoln and Coffee earlier this season. In both games, Ferrel had been a menace around the net averaging about 20 kills in both, 22 kills in the first match and 17 for the most recent battle with the Lady Falcons. Brandt also had seven kills in the first matchup with Lincoln County. Even the match line was the same with Coffee County taking the first two sets and Lincoln stealing a set in the third.
The key difference between those games seems to be extra experience on Coffee's part. The Lady Raiders looked to have upped their assist rate this time around with Brandt doubling the amount of assists she successfully completed with 24 up from 12 in the first match. Ferrel had the same amount of assists in both matches however. The win gives the Lady Raiders an 11-8 record on the season as they host Franklin County on Thursday.