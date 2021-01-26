Columbia downs Red Raiders with first quarter assault

The Lions came into Coffee County with a vengeance as Columbia was red hot from the three point line. The Lion’s jumped ahead to an 18-0 lead that the team never relinquished despite the Red Raiders best efforts. CJ Anthony tried his best to get the Red Raiders back in it as the senior forced four turnovers in the game with the first turnover giving his team a much needed to spark to try and cut into Columbia’s lead.
The turnovers worked as the Raiders were able to cut Columbia’s lead to ten. Columbia quickly recovered offensively to grow the lead again, but Coffee County’s surge showed the willingness to fight till the end. Even still Columbia’s shooting only temporarily went into lulls, as the Red Raiders couldn’t go on runs long enough to cut the lead to single digits.
The Red Raiders did make Columbia sweat a bit as the team hit some late game threes to cut into the lead again, but Columbia made up the difference at the free throw line. Columbia’s clutch free throws gave the Lions the 60-43 win.
CJ Anthony was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders with 15. Anthony was joined by Trenton Scrivnor with eight, Jaxon Vaughn with six, Tyler Taylor with five, Kyle Farless with four, Hayden Hullet with three, and Conner Shemwell with two.
The Red Raiders will next play Shelbyville at home on Jan. 29.