Cope's Crew dominates

Coffee County Central High School’s Lady Raiders continued their domination of District 8AAA Girls’ Basketball Tuesday night, Jan. 26, with a 79-19 rout of the Franklin County High School Rebelettes in a girls only game in Winchester.
Four Lady Raiders reached double figures in the defeat of the Rebelettes in winning by an identical margin in both games with FCHS this season.
Coffee County fell behind the Rebelettes 5-0 early in the first quarter before the Lady Raiders woke up. Four Coffee County players shot their way into double digits and the Lady Raiders smothered the Rebelettes on defense, finishing the first quarter on a 24-1 run and never looking back.
Sophomore Chloe Gannon led both teams with 22 points for the Lady Raiders, dominating in the paint, from the free-throw line, and knocking down an 18-foot jumper. Senior Bella Vinson put up 19 points – all coming in the paint and at the free-throw line. Vinson scored 16 of her 19 in the first half. She rested most of the second quarter and all of the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Alivia Reel got hot from behind the arc, going 4-for-4 from three-point range and finishing with 14 points. Point guard Jalie Ruehling scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders and forced several key Franklin County turnovers.
Also scoring for Coffee County – Junior forward Elli Chumley 7 points, Emma Fulks 4, and Holli Hancock 3.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 20-1 on the season and keeps them a perfect 8-0 in District 8-AAA play. Last week, the Lady Raiders of Coach Joe Pat Cope were ranked fourth in the state by the Tennessee Associated Press. The victory also completed a season sweep over Franklin County, with a combined score of 172-32.
Coffee County was scheduled to return home on Tuesday to host Shelbyville at 6 p.m.; however, Shelbyville’s team is under a COVID-19 quarantine so that game has been postponed. The Raider boys will host Shelbyville Friday night, while FCHS travels to Columbia for a girls-only contest.
The Lady Raiders will next be in action Monday, Feb. 1, when they travel to Warren County to take on the Lady Pioneers in a non-district contest.