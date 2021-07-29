The summer dead period is quickly reaching its end as the Westwood Rockets are set to begin three of their seasons next week.
Volleyball starts first with four games next week. The first two are away as the Rockets travel to Columbia academy on Tuesday and to Forest school on Wednesday. The team then has a chance to represent on their home court on Thursday, when Community Middle travels to Coffee County. All of these games start at 4:30 p.m. The Volleyball team finishes up their week with a playday at CCHS that takes place all throughout the day.
The Westwood Rocket football team looks to repeat its championship season as the Rocket football team opens up with their Blue and White game on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. The Football team finishes the week traveling to cascade for a jamboree that begins at 5 p.m.
Finally, the Lady Rockets soccer team kicks their season off on Saturday Aug. 8. The team travels to Cascade to take part in a playday.