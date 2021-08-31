Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier this week knocking out power for New Orleans and delivering thunderstorms all across the south.
Those thunderstorms have been responsible for putting a pause in sporting activity throughout Coffee County the past two days.
Westwood middle school has so far had to cancel two soccer matches, a home match Monday and an away game Tuesday at Huntland. Coffee County Middle school was slated to have their football season return Tuesday after a two week hiatus due to Covid exposure, but must once again postpone to next week due to the weather.
Hopefully each team can weather the storm (if you'll pardon the pun) and be ready for action next week.