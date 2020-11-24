Westwood Middle School held its annual football awards ceremony on Nov. 19. Quarterback Jayden Carter was awarded with the 36th annual Brian Gregory Memorial Award. It is tradition that one of Brian’s former coaches present this award dating back to 1985 when the award was established. The award is just one of many that Carter has received in recognition of his contributions to the Rockets undefeated DRVC championship run, which include the DRVC Most Valuable Player award and all-conference team inclusion to name a few.
Jayden Carter honored at Westwood Banquet
