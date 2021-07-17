Lady Raider Softball gets reps against Riverdale in scrimmage

The Lady Raiders were back on the diamond on July. 15 for a scrimmage with Riverdale.
Though the result was irrelevant, the scoreboard wasn't even on, the Lady Raiders did get to have practice in game time conditions. Coach Brandon McWhorter commented that "The team looked good. We showed a lot of promise and I was glad to get some of our young pitchers on the mound. Our defense is definitely going to come together."
One such defensive play came from starting third baseman Alivia Reel. Reel made a textbook scoop and grab from a line drive and rocketed a pitch to first for an easy out.
The Lady Raiders scrimmage again next Tuesday at 5 at Siegel.