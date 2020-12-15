Lady Raiders blow out Franklin County

The Lady Raiders had no trouble rolling over visiting Franklin on Dec. 11. The Lady Raiders jumped to a massive lead in the first half as the team scored a blistering 56 points to Franklin’s 8 points. As is becoming the norm for Bella Vinson in her senior year, Vinson was a force all game. The senior scored 31 points in the first half alone with a perfect free throw percentage. Vinson also got hot behind the arch with four three’s made in the first half with a three peat of three’s in the second quarter.
Vinson wasn’t alone in her blistering offense as many of the Lady Raiders got involved early. Elli Chumley scored ten points with a 60% free throw percentage on the night. Chloe Gannon scored the second most points for the Lady Raiders as she earned her team 15 points while only missing one free throw on the night. Jalie Ruehling became a thorn in Franklin’s side as she spotted up on the right corner and knocked down two three’s for her contribution of eight points. Alivia Reel also contributed six points for her team with aggressive layups that put her on the line.
The second string got involved in the rout as well. Miranda Medley contributed four points to final score including a three pointer much to her teammates delight. Princess Penaloza added two points off the bench in the final quarter as well, and was joined by Holli Hancock who scored a three pointer of her own.
The Lady Raiders have been on a tear since their loss to Blackman, as the team is determined to not have a repeat of the matchup, where Blackman jumped out early and pulled away throughout the matchup. The Lady Raiders next play on Dec. 15 as the team travels to Webb.