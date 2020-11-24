The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders were able to start their 2020-2021 season on Nov. 19 when the team traveled to Grundy County. The long gap between last season and this one seemed to have no adverse effects on the team as they ran Grundy County out of the building.
The key parts of Coach Joe Cope’s offense was on full display as the Lady Raiders moved the ball all over the court. Passes to the post, passes to the cutters, skip passes, the Lady Raiders quickly exhausted the hosting Yellow Jackets with long offensive plays. These long series on offense were accentuated with an oppressive full court defense. The physical toll that the Lady Raiders exacted on Grundy County opened up numerous advantages to the Lady Raiders with the most obvious being a plethora of offensive rebounds. On one such trip down the court the Lady Raider’s earned nearly eight offensive boards.
With all of the factors listed the Lady Raiders had a gluttony of offensive touches that led to numerous players being able to add to the 90 point final score that the Lady Raiders put up. Bella Vinson scored 35 points, and was joined by Jalie Reuhling with 19, Elli Chumley with 16, Chloe Gannon with 8, Emma Fulks with 7, Alivia Reed with 6, and Miranda Medley with 3.
The Lady Raiders host Siegel on Nov. 20 and look to keep the momentum from their massive 90-22 victory.