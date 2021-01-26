Lady Raiders blow out visiting Columbia

The Lady Raiders followed up their dominate performance against Tullahoma with a clean win against Columbia on Jan. 22.
From the opening tip the Lady Raiders scored early and often as Columbia had few answers for the Lady Raiders. Coffee County scored an unanswered 12 points in the first quarter until Columbia was able to put two points on the board off of free throws. By the time the half was over Coffee County had a 27-9 lead over the visiting Lady Lions.
The Lady Raiders’ fast lead didn’t falter as the team held on all the way through the fourth quarter. Senior Bella Vinson was the leading scorer as she scored 32 points. Vinson was joined by Chloe Gannon with 16, Elli Chumley with five, Emma Fulks with four, and Remi Benjamin with two.
Coffee County’s 59-28 victory over Columbia brought the team to 18-1 on the season and a flawless conference record of 7-0.