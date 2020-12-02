The Lady Raiders were handed their first loss of the season on Dec. 1 as the Blaze traveled to Manchester.
The Blackman Blaze were responsible for knocking the Lady Raiders out of the post season last year, and the team hadn't lost a step.
Blackman jumped to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter that they held for the entirety of the game. This resulted in the 56-40 loss for the Lady Raiders.
Bella Vinson led the way for the Lady Raiders with 18 points, Jalie Ruelhing and Elli Chumley both contributed 10. Alivia Reel also added two points for the Lady Raiders.