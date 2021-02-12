Lady Raiders finish season strong

The Lady Raiders completed their 2020-2021 regular season at in county rival Tullahoma on Feb. 11.
The Lady Raiders kept their foot on the gas the entire contest, as the team grinded down the opposing defenders in multitudes of ways, and clamped defensively widening the gap in the 47-26 victory over the Lady Wildcats.
Bella Vinson made her mark early in her final regular season matchup against the Lady Wildcats. The senior scored twelve points in the half including a circus like three pointer as the half was ending. Two Lady Wildcat defenders were on Vinson for most of the night, and the aforementioned three pointer was defended as well as could be expected, but Vinson made the shot regardless. This caused Tullahoma to redouble their efforts to slow Vinson in the second half, but that strategy proved ineffective as Chloe Gannon was presented with multiple one on one opportunities down low. Gannon would go on to score eight points in the second half, helping to widen the gap way past what the Lady Wildcats could muster.
While the Lady Raiders as a team play lockdown defense, Emma Fulks was a standout in that regard for the night. Fulks fought through multiple screens to take away the Lady Wildcats myriad of three point shooters, and forced multiple turnovers all night. Coach Joe Pat Cope was extremely complimentary of Fulks's efforts saying that, "She played fantastic tonight!"
The win puts the team firmly in control of their own destiny for the district tournament in the coming weeks, but for now means the team finished the regular season with only one loss.