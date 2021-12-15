Lady Raiders have up and down week on the court

The Lady Raiders had an up and down week on the court with Blackman taking the Lady Raiders down in Murfreesboro 43-42 and then running the 8-1 Rockvale Rockets out of the Patch 63-34 the following day.
The Lady Raiders looked ready to avenge a loss to the Lady Blaze that happened last week at the Patch. The Lady Raiders led for the lion’s share of the match against the Lady Blaze, holding their lead for three quarters. It wasn’t until the final minutes that the team found themselves on the receiving end of a comeback from the Lady Blaze.
The Lady Blaze took the lead with a 1:30 left to play in the final quarter off of a three pointer. Senior Elli Chumley by driving into the paint to score a layup and put the Lady Raiders in front 42-41. The Lady Blaze then scored a contested layup that once again wrestled control of the lead in favor of Blackman. Chumley would then attempt to steal the game with a contested three pointer but it was not be.
Blackman has so far had the Lady Raiders number. The Lady Blaze has beaten CCHS four times in a row starting from last year. Though this most recent matchup was the closest so far. The Lady Raiders won’t have a chance to break their losing streak against Blackman unless they meet in the postseason.
A day later the Lady Raiders hosted the Rockvale Rockets and blew them out. The match was a physical affair as both teams battled in the paint for leverage. Chloe Gannon was one of the keys to the Lady Raiders win though the junior didn’t rest on her laurels. “We definitely need to block out better and stay focused down the stretch.”
The game started slow as each team tried to get their offenses going. The Lady Raiders were able to find their offensive rhythm thanks to a three pointer from Olivia Vinson. The freshman would go on to add nine more points for the Lady Raiders in the win. Vinson’s offensive spark spurred the Lady Raiders to a 20 point burst of offense in the second quarter. Alivia Reel did most of the damage in the quarter scoring seven points for the Lady Raiders.
The rest of the game was a mop up exercise as the Rockets couldn’t go on a run to dig themselves out of the hole that they found themselves in. Frustration had set in at this point that caused the already physical contest to end up in technical fouls on the court. When asked how his team prepares for a physical contest like this one Coach Joe Cope said that “We run drills in practice all the time that help to prepare the team for those tough defenders. Once the popcorn starts being popped those drills pay their dividends.”
The Lady Raiders will have played in two games as of the time of this writing, with the team traveling to Walker Valley on Dec. 13 and hosting Pickett County the day after. The headliner for the upcoming week will be a home matchup against the Tullahoma Wildcats on Friday however.