Lady Raiders leave Warren County with win

The Lady Raiders kept their regular season win streak alive Nov. 15 when the team traveled to Warren County to take on the WCMS Pioneerettes. The Lady Raiders were dominate throughout the contest, never trailing in the 57-26 victory. The Lady Raiders spread the love offensively with six different players scoring throughout the night. Natalie Barnes was the key offensive player for the Lady Raiders scoring 20 points in the win. Barnes was joined by Ella Arnold who scored 12, Adalyn Clark with 10, Morgan Spears with seven, Kayson Morgan with four and Jaydee Nogodula. The team is now 9-1 on the season with a 6-0 CTC record.
The Red Raiders were not as fortunate with the Pioneers falling 44-20. The team couldn’t match the Pioneers’ proficient offense and was down for most of the night. Lead scorers for the Red Raiders were David Lewis with six, Levi Rollman, Briar Summers and Jett Trussler all scored four, and finally Luke Campbell scored two. Both teams return to play on Nov. 29 when Cannon County travels to Coffee County.