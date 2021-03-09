Lady Raiders roll over Rockvale

The Lady Raiders kept their winning streak alive on Mar. 1 in the first round of the regional tournament when the team rolled over visiting Rockvale.
The Lady Raiders focused on the paint during the game as Chloe Gannon took over. The sophomore scored eight points in the first quarter with multiple one on one matchups in the paint. The Lady Raiders were aware of the attention that senior Bella Vinson drew from opposing defenses and manipulated the constant double team on the dynamic player to open up the other Lady Raider players. Though Vinson was used as a lightning rod for the Rockvale defense, the dynamic scorer still found ways to score in the quarter with five points. Besides Gannon, Elli Chumley also contributed to the Lady Raiders first quarter with three points off of a layup and the free throw. Defensively the Lady Raiders were as dominate as ever as the team held Rockvale to seven points in the first quarter.
Coffee County ratcheted up the defense going into the end of the half. The team slowed down offensively, as Rockvale began to crowd the paint more, but the Lady Raiders responded in kind only allowing four points in the quarter. Vinson was able to take advantage of the extra defenders in the paint, as the senior forced fouls on multiple drives. Vinson converted the extra chances into three points. Gannon forced a foul of her own as she powered forward with three points in the quarter.
Jahlie Ruehling and Alivia Reel gave the Lady Raiders a jumpstart coming out of halftime. The pair scored points all along the perimeter which gave their teammates the middle once again. Vinson and Gannon once again forced the issue down low, as Rockvale had trouble recovering from the new angle of attack.
Emma Fulks was the story in the final quarter. The Lady Raiders sixth man had a knack for coming into the game and instantly causing a spark either offensively or defensively. Against Rockvale Fulks did both. She intercepted a Rockvale pass and forced the ball down the court for her fellow teammates to score a quick layup in transition. Later in the quarter, Fulks grabbed a contested defensive rebound and hit the ground hard. She then went and scored a backbreaking three, though she would come up dazed. Fittingly, Bella Vinson had the final say in the game as the senior knocked down all three of her free throws to give the Lady Raiders the win.