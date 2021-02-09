Lady Raiders roll over visiting Shelbyville

The Lady Raiders clamped down on visiting Shelbyville on Feb. 5. The Lady Raiders didn’t allow a score till nearly ten minutes in.
Shelbyville did their best to keep dynamic scorer Bella Vinson from reaching the basket in the first half, but Vinson was undeterred scoring seven in the first half. The extra focus on Vinson allowed her team mates to pick Shelbyville apart. Two Lady Raiders stood out in the first half as Elli Chumley made her presence down low known, and Jahlie Ruehling got rolling on the perimeter with three three-pointers and a layup.
Vinson was able to free herself in the second half and took the game over as the senior scored nine points in the second half. The defensive lockout continued for the Lady Raiders into the second half as well as the team was able to keep Shelbyville off the boards handily. Coach Joe Pat Cope was complimentary of his team’s defensive dominance citing the team’s long runs in recent games.
“I believe that we have kept from scoring until nearly halfway into the second quarter for the last couple games,” Cope said. “When we do that we are pretty hard to beat.”
The leading scorers in the Lady Raiders 57-14 win were Vinson with 16, Ruehling with 14, Chumley with 11, Chloe Gannon with eight, Emma Fulks and Miranda Medley with three, and Bella Lawson with two. The Lady Raiders next play Lincoln County at home on Feb. 8 for senior night.