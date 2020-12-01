Lady Raiders roll over visiting Siegel

The Lady Raiders have come out swinging in their 2020-2021 season. After the Lady Raiders traveled to Grundy County on Nov. 19 and ran the Yellow Jackets out of the building, the team hosted Siegel the next day. The quick turnaround had no adverse effects on the Lady Raiders as the team repeated their dominate performance.
The Lady Raiders scored 41 points in the first half alone while keeping Siegel to just three points. Senior Bella Vinson scored 22 points against Siegel and 14 points in the first half. Vinson was joined by Jaliegh Rhueling who had 15 points with 12 in the first half, Ellie Chumley had 7, Alivia Reel and Elizabeth Brown had four points.
The Lady Raiders did slowdown in the second half as the team let off the gas. Siegel was able to put a few more points on the board to cut into the Lady Raiders massive lead, but the cushion that the Lady Raiders gave themselves was more than enough to secure the 65-15 victory over Siegel.