Lady Raiders roll over visiting Tullahoma

The Lady Raiders had no trouble on Jan. 19 as the team did whatever it wanted to do against visiting Tullahoma.
Bella Vinson was a menace downlow, as the senior quickly racked up 29 points and multiple free throws. Vinson's dominance in the paint allowed her teammates easy looks from the three point line such as Jalie Rueling who scored three three pointers from beyond the arc.
The 63-42 victory improves the Lady Raiders to 17-1 and continues the team's perfect play within the conference.
Vinson was the highest scorer with 29. Chloe Gannon and Jalie Rueling both had 11, and Alivia Reel and Elli Chumley each added six. The Lady Raiders next play on Jan. 22 against Columbia.