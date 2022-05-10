The Lady Raiders started the first game of the District Tournament in impressive fashion, with a crushing win over the Shelbyville Eaglettes. The lopsided game ended with a final score of 13-3, seeing the Coffee County girls take care of business in the first game of the tournament.
The game started off strong in the first inning, when Channah Gannon blasted a four-bagger, scoring in two other runners. Kiya Ferrell also meant business vs Shelbyville as well, as she secured four hits over the course of the game. Ferrell and Haidyn Campbell also hit a homerun each, further driving up the total score for the Lady Raiders.
During the fourth inning, the Coffee County girls massacred the scoreboard, scoring five runs in the frame alone. Ferrell, Campbell, Madison Pruitt and Emily Schuster all contributed to the impressive feat.
Kaitlyn Davis was a force to be reckoned with on the mound, lasting six innings and allowing three runs on six hits. Despite walking one batter, the cannon sat down four batters on strikes.
The Coffee County girls tallied 15 total hits in the game. Ferrell, Pruitt, Gannon and Jada Bowen all collected multiple hits, however, Ferrell led the way in hits, going a perfect 4-4 at the plate.
Head Coach, Brandon McWhorter gave his thoughts on the team’s successes thus far, and offered his insight on the remainder of the season. “Our goal, in the regular season, is to get better every day. Wins and losses… obviously you want to win, and we enjoy that aspect of it, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter because at this point everyone is 0-0.” McWhorter continued to say that in the District Tournament, in any capacity, you have to be sure of yourself as a team because anyone can beat anyone. “We emphasize that losses count now. Two losses and your season is done. We have to make sure we have to take care of our business and do what we are supposed to do, and I think we have,” stated the coach.
McWhorter continued to speak on how well the team has done since the start of the season and mentioned that he has seen the gradual improvements.
He also gave his thoughts on the comparison between the team this year and last year saying, “Every year is different. We were very dominant last year and we had a very confident team. This team had to gain that confidence, and they’re there. I think we are ready and they understand the goal, but they’re a different group. They’ll have to earn their own way.”
McWhorter gave his final thoughts by saying that his current group of athletes will have to utilize different tactics to stay on top as opposed to his team last year. Rather than relying on the same strengths that took the Lady Raiders to State last year, the current line-up will have to hone in on their unique strengths to do the same.