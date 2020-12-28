Lady Raiders sweep Portland tournament

The CCCHS Lady Raiders traveled to Portland, Tennessee to participate in the Corey Brewer Christmas tournament on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.
The first team that the Lady Raiders had to contend with was John Paul II. The Lady Raiders never trailed in their opening game as the team moved the ball all over the court giving open looks in the post and at the three point line.
The Lady Raiders made five three pointers against John Paul II with senior Bella Vinson scoring three of the five. Alivia Reel found her defensive rhythm in the second half, as she jumped passing lanes often and stopped would be drives to the basket with quick movements off the dribble. Jalie Ruehling also got hot from the outside as she contributed nine points to the Lady Raiders including a three pointer.
The leading scorer for the first game of the tourney was Vinson with 17 and she was joined by Ruehling with nine, Elli Chumley with eight, Reel with seven, and Emma Fulks with six. The 50-32 victory earned the Lady Raiders the right to play Summertown in the second round.
Summertown proved a more challenging test for the Lady Raiders as the team was able to match the Lady Raiders blow for blow. The Lady Raiders trailed in the first quarter, but were able to come into halftime with a two point lead. Summertown came out hot in the third quarter to tie the game up 28-28. It came down to a fourth quarter offensive explosion from Vinson where she scored ten points in the quarter including two free throws to ice the game, clutch free throw shooting from Ruehling where she hit all but one, and a defensive crackdown from the Lady Raiders to finally down Summertown 41-36.
Vinson was once again the leading scorer with 14. She was joined by Ruehling, Reel, and Chumley with six, and Chloe Gannon with five.
Stewarts Creek was the final team keeping the Lady Raiders from hoisting the trophy. With a day of rest for the Lady Raiders the team came out red hot as they quickly jumped to 13-5 lead in the first quarter. Vinson went to the line ten times against Stewarts Creek including four trips to the line in the first quarter. Vinson was perfect from the line against Stewarts Creek, but she wasn’t alone. Ruelhing and Chumley were also perfect from the line with four made free throws and three made free throws respectively. Gannon was a menace in the post as she claimed the area around the basket as her own. Gannon scored early and often resulting in ten points for her team. The Lady Raiders held the lead for the entire game earning them the tournament trophy.
Vinson, Ruehling, and Chumley earned all-tournament honors as the team made the trip back to Coffee County with another trophy for the case.