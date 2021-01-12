Lady Raiders sweep Sparta for a sixth place ranking

The Lady Raiders travelled to White County on Jan. 8 as the team looked to complete the season sweep of the Warriorettes. The Lady Raiders won the first matchup with White County with a late game rally capped off with a Bella Vinson buzzer-beater to send the game into overtime. While the rematch wasn’t as exciting both teams came ready to play.
For the first three quarters the game was within one point for both teams. The Lady Raiders lead at the end of the first quarter with a one-point lead, but White County rallied back to end the half with a 22-20 lead. White County kept this momentum into the third quarter as the team kept pace with the Lady Raiders and maintained their two point lead. The Lady Raiders jumped ahead in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to near perfect free throw shooting. The Lady Raiders shot 19 free throws and only missed one during the quarter. The discipline display earned the Lady Raiders the 52-44 win and the sixth best basketball team in the state according to Maxpreps.
The Lady Raiders leading scorer was Bella Vinson with 22 points. She was joined by Elli Chumely with 12, Jalie Ruehling with eight, Chloe Gannon with six, and Alivia Reel with four. The Lady Raiders next play Lawrence County at home on Jan. 12.