Lady Raiders sweep tournament in Alabama

The Lady Raiders were busy during Christmas week as the team traveled to Fort Payne for the Willis Valley Shootout tournament.
The team began with a shorthanded comeback against Albertville 59-52. Multiple Lady Raiders were out with sickness leaving the team with only six players on the roster for the game. The Lady Raiders fought their way to a 18-0 run in the fourth to give themselves the victory.
The key players that were out included Chloe and Channah Gannon, Olivia Vinson and Ava McIntosh. The Gannon sisters were instrumental to the Lady Raiders success thus far in the season. Luckily many of the starters were still able to participate notably Elli Chumley, Jahlie Ruehling and Kiya Ferrell. The trio were the spark the Lady Raiders needed with Chumley scoring 11 points in the second half. Ruehling was back to her sharpshooting ways scoring four three pointers and converting a three point play. Ferrell took over the center duties for the Lady Raiders and scored 16 points, but the senior was most impactful on the defensive side of the ball. Ferrell would disrupt every inbound pass and her disruption gave the Lady Raiders the ball in crucial moments in the fourth.
The team then played the hosting school of the tournament Fort Payne and, thanks to some players coming back from illness, dominated Fort Payne 62-40. Defense was paramount in the win as the Lady Raiders held their opponent to eight second half points. Chloe Gannon immediately made her presence felt scoring 15 points in the paint for the Lady Raiders. Alivia Reel stole the show on offense however scoring a blistering 17 points in the win. Reel’s most impactful shot was a lead stealing three pointer before the halftime buzzer.
The Lady Raiders then capped off their Alabama road trip with a crushing 71-23 win over Boaz to finish first in the tournament. Chloe Gannon was the dominate force for the Lady Raiders scoring 18 points in the win. Gannon outscored the entire opposing team in the first half alone racking up ten points at the half. Gannon was joined by Ferrell who scored 14, Channah Gannon with 12, Chumley with 10, Reel with nine, Ruehling with five and Vinson with three. The Lady Raiders will have already began their next tournament in Charleston, South Carolina at the time of this writing. The Ashley River tournament goes from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 and the Lady Raiders open the tournament by going against Phillip Simmons High School.