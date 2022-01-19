Lady Raiders win top ten battle

A battle of top 10 teams went to the Lady Raiders as they came out victorious in the border battle against the Lady Pioneers of Warren County, topping the McMinnville girls 54-40.
Both teams were ranked in the top ten for the Tennessee AP poll. The Lady Raiders were ranked ninth while the Lady Pioneers were ranked tenth. The first half had all the makings of a top ten battle as both teams went toe-to-toe. However, that all changed after halftime as the Lady Raiders soared ahead of a the shell-shocked Lady Pioneer team. The dagger for the game came at the end of the third quarter when the Lady Raiders had possession with the clock winding down. Senior Elli Chumley waited until the last possible second to penetrate the paint, but kicked the ball out to sharpshooter Jalie Ruehling who buried a three without breaking a sweat. Chumley and Ruehling were instrumental to the team’s win with Chumley locking down Warren County’s top scorer. Ruehling led her squad with 18 points on the night.
Coach Joe Pat Cope was asked how the team was able to handle the Lady Pioneers so effectively. He said, “I think it comes down to the opponents we have played so far this season. We’ve already played both Blackman and Page who are number one seeds in their respective divisions, so we already had experience in dealing with teams of this caliber. That said Coach Andrew Lippy is a great coach for Warren County and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team does this season.”
The win over Warren County came after a blowout 67-30 win over Franklin County.
The Lady Raiders hit the Lady Rebels with a barrage of three pointers. Alivia Reel started the game with a pair of shots from behind the arc that galvanized her teammates. Reel finished the game with 14 points and was a perfect 4-4 behind the arc. Channah Gannon was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders, scoring 17 points. Olivia Vinson also made her presence known with 11 points and two three pointers.