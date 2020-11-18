Lady Rockets fall in defensive battle

The Lady Rockets hosted the Cannon County Lions on Nov. 12 in a defensive slugfest. While neither team could establish much of an offensive series the Lions were able to find the basket more often as they downed the Lady Rockets.
The majority of the Lady Rockets damage was done on the free throw line as the team shot 18 free throws on the night. Jules Ferrel, Audri Patton, and Kadience Medley all contributed five points each for the Rockets 20 points. Ferrel shot fifty percent from the free throw line as her points came from the line.
Kadience Medley began to get hot from behind the arch in the fourth quarter but the offensive rhythm came too late for the Lady Rockets, as the Lions found their offensive stride at the same time and were able to hit a few more tough shots from behind the arch. This resulted in a 22-20 loss for the Lady Rockets.