Late game heroics give Lady Raiders win over Sparta

The Lady Raiders had a tough game on their hands on Nov. 24 as the team faced the Sparta Warriors. The Lady Raiders had been on a win streak for their 2020-2021 season as the team had blown out every opponent. Sparta would prove to be the first big test of the Lady Raiders season as both teams traded blows until the end of the game.
Chloe Gannon came out swinging for the Lady Raiders scoring eight of the teams 14 points in the first quarter and was joined by Elli Chumley who scored four points in the first quarter. Sparta wouldn’t be left behind however as the team scored 12 points to keep the game within striking distance. Both teams set the tempo of the game early as every big shot was matched by the other.
The second quarter continued the slugfest between the two teams as big shot after big shot was hit. Emma Fulks contributed four points in the second quarter and was joined by Alivia Reel and Jalie Reuhling who had two and three points respectively. Bella Vinson also found herself on the board with two points, the beginning of an offensive explosion. Despite the big shots in the quarter Sparta was up 26 to 25 going into the half.
Halftime did nothing to diminish the back and forth slugfest between Sparta and Coffee. Vinson found her rhythm in the third quarter as the senior had eight points in the third quarter. Six of the eight points came off of deep threes from the right side of the court. Gannon repeated her opening quarter heroics with seven points of her own. Despite their efforts Sparta was still able to maintain a one point lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter Sparta was able to put the biggest lead of the night for either team going into less than a minute in the game. To say that the outlook would be grim for the Lady Raiders would be an understatement, as it seemed unlikely that the team would be able to get enough offensive series to take the game over. If the moment seemed dire no one told the Lady Raiders. The team executed at a near perfect level as they took advantage of Sparta’s mistakes namely missed free throws. Vinson had completely found her rhythm in the final quarter as she was perfect from the free throw line, and was comfortable from behind the arch. This led to a cold-blooded three to tie the game up as time expired from the senior.
The dagger three from Vinson shell-shocked Sparta as the team found difficulty scoring in overtime. Reel, Vinson, and Gannon put the game away with ten points in overtime for the 69-65 win over Sparta.