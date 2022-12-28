The 2023 Coffee County Central High School Football schedule has been finalized and set for at least 10 games for Red Raider Football.
Earlier this year, The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) released its plan for region and district changes for the next two years. Therefore, Coffee will see opponents old and new that reflect the new region changes.
CCCHS Football will now be in a region with many Rutherford Co. schools. In the 2022 season, Coffee County was in Class 6A Region 3 with Cookeville, Warren Co., Lebanon, and Shelbyville Central. Coffee reigned the undefeated Champion of 6A Region 3 in 2022.
Now in 2023, Coffee County will move to a region with Blackman, Oakland, Riverdale, Rockvale, Siegel, and Warren County. Warren Co. would be the only returning opponent to the region.
The Red Raiders will return under the Friday night lights on August 18, 2023 at Franklin County with all kickoffs for the season set for 7 p.m. In 2022, Coffee faced one of their three loses for the season when playing Franklin County losing 27-20. But starting their season on a loss didn’t stop the Red Raiders from the History making season to come.
The second game of 2023 will be the 98th annual Coffee Pot Game at Carden-Jarell Field. Last season, Coffee took the Coffee Pot home for the first time since 2016. Now in 2023, the Red Raiders will defend their title on their home turf on Aug. 25, 2023.
September 1, 2023 sees Coffee County traveling to Shelbyville once again. Previous district opponent Shelbyville was crushed by the Raiders 39-13 in their last meeting. Now, the teams will continue to play without the district element.
The following week on Sept. 8, 2023, Coffee County will travel to Siegel for the first region game of 2023. The last time Coffee County Football played Siegel was years ago in the 2020 season. The 2020 season went 4-5 overall and placed 6th of 8 teams in the district. The Raiders won over Siegel 31-21 their last meeting on Sept. 18, 2020. Now in 2023, the Raiders prepare to face the Siegel Stars once again.
After visiting Siegel, the Red Raiders will return home to host Page on Sept. 15. In 2023, Page was one of few loses for Coffee County losing 28-14. Now in 2023, the Red Raiders seek revenge and redemption.
On September 22, Coffee County will host Riverdale for a home region game. The last time the Raiders faced Riverdale was in the 2021 season in the first-round playoffs game. The 2021 season saw an overall 5-6 record with 2-2 in the district. In 2021, Coffee placed third in the district and made it to the playoffs for the first time in several years. The Raiders lost to Riverdale in the playoffs 22-7. Now, the Raiders will host Riverdale on September 22, 2023.
The following week finds another region game at home against Rockvale. In 2022, Coffee County played Rockvale in a non-region game and won 35-14. Now in 2023, CCCHS will host Rockvale in a region contest.
October 6th, 2023, is Bye Week for the Coffee County Red Raiders.
Coffee County will then travel to Oakland on October 13, 2023. The last time the Red Raiders played Oakland was on October 23, 2020. The Raiders could only manage a field goal in the first half while Oakland scored 22 points. At halftime, the game ended early because of a down-pour causing the game to end in Oakland’s favor.
In 2022, Oakland saw an almost undefeated season, 1st in 6A Region 4, and became 6A State Champions for a third consecutive year. Now, Coffee County will face this powerhouse on Oct. 13, 2023 in a region game.
On October 20, 2023, Coffee will travel to Ooltewah for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Ooltewah may sound unfamiliar in the local football world as they are in Class 5A Region 4 alongside all too familiar Rhea County and McMinn Co. In the 2022 season, Ooltewah went 1-10 and placed fourth in their district. The team’s single win was over Howard Tech 32-0. Ootlewah’s closest loss was against Brainerd 22-21.
The final scheduled game for Coffee County will be at Blackman on October 27 for another region match-up. In 2022, Coffee County hosted Blackman for the second round of playoffs. Although the Raiders held a halftime lead of 17-14, Coffee ultimately fell with a final score of 35-31 ending the 100th season of Red Raider Football.
In 2022, Blackman continued on to play Oakland losing 48-23. Two of the three loses for Blackman’s 2022 season came from Class 6A State Champion Oakland. Now in 2023, Coffee County prepares to take on both Blackman and Oakland as region opponents.