2 SPORTS fball pic.JPG

The 2023 Coffee County Central High School Football schedule has been finalized and set for at least 10 games for Red Raider Football.

Earlier this year, The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) released its plan for region and district changes for the next two years. Therefore, Coffee will see opponents old and new that reflect the new region changes.

Tags

More Stories

Raider Recap: Coffee County Basketball Dec. 19-22

Raider Recap: Coffee County Basketball Dec. 19-22

Leading up to Christmas, the Coffee County Basketball teams played five games across only four days. All games played were won by Coffee County. The Lady Raiders won over Polk County 63-18, East Hickman 53-37, and Moore County 57-28. The Raiders traveled around to defeat Harriman 60-42 and L…

To the Victors

To the Victors

The Coffee County Raiders knocked out Cookeville 26-7 Friday night for the 3-6A region title.Next up, the Raiders head to TSSAA playoffs. Find complete coverage in your local Manchester Times.

Recommended for you