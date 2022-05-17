On May 9, the Coffee County Red Raiders baseball team’s top performers were recognized at the All District Honors Awards. Between two District Tournament games, athletes from the four teams in the district were recognized for their incredible athleticism.
For the Coffee County team, five players received the All District award for performing day in and day out at the top of their games. Brady Nugent, Cole Pippenger, Jacob Holder, Caleb Moran and Aiden Robertson were all recognized for their incredible skills on the diamond.
The praise didn’t stop there, however, as Robertson was awarded with the honor of being the District Pitcher of the Year for a 5-0 record, 39 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts, and a 1.26 ERA.
The 2022 baseball season has been competitive and inspiring. The Red Raiders have done all they can and more to be honored with such awards.