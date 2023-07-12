While the term “livestock” might bring to mind images of cows, chickens or pigs, for these Coffee County beekeepers, that term represents something a whole lot smaller.

Hillsboro resident Terry Floyd has been keeping bees since the spring of 2019, when his son ordered some to produce honey for a beard oil he was making.

Beekeeping a sweet endeavor

While the term “livestock” might bring to mind images of cows, chickens or pigs, for these Coffee County beekeepers, that term represents something a whole lot smaller.

Sports Rewind: Aidan Abellana

This article is the sixth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…

Sports Rewind: Jacob Rutledge

This article is the sixth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…

WMS Cheer leaves camp with hardware

WMS Cheer attended their first away Universal Cheer Association Camp in a number of years. When returning home, they brought back 1st Place Camp Routine, Superior Team Award, 2 Blue Ribbons, 2 Pin-It-Forward Awards, Spirit Sticks and 2 All Americans.

Sports Rewind: Hannah Richardson

This article is the fifth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…

Lady Raider Softball Youth Clinic Announced

The 2023 Softball Youth Clinic will be hosted by Coffee County softball on July 24 and 25. In session one on July 24, the camp will focus on defensive skills like infield/outfield work, fundamentals and pitching/catching. In session two on July 25, the group will focus on hitting.

Raiderettes take home bid to Nationals

The biggest moment in a young Raiderette’s time with the CCCHS dance team is their first Universal Dance Association (UDA) Camp. For one week, dancers gather to compete, learn and perform.

Sports Rewind: Elli Chumley

This article is the fourth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Colligate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…

Kaitlyn Davis signs to Vol State

Kaitlyn Davis hosted a signing event for her closest family, friends and teammates to celebrate her signing to play softball for Vol State. This past season for Coffee County, Davis set program records for career HRs (33) and career RBIs (110).

Sports Rewind: Madison Rooker

This article is the third installment in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Colligate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCH…

