Coffee County Central High School will soon replace 12 weight room lifting station racks with brand new, custom designed Dynabody Pro Series half racks.
According to Head Football Coach Doug Greene, the racks currently in use were made by Dynabody in the nineties.
“The guy who built these for us is retiring and selling the company,” Greene said.
“This is his last job. And he giving us a good deal.”
“All this that we’re buying is made in Tennessee,” he said. “I like to support local the best I can.”
The owner of Dynabody is Keith “Heavy” Harris, a nuclear engineer by trade who in 1979 decided to make his own gym equipment better than he could buy.
He was a professional powerlifter, explained Greene, but his claim to fame was when he trained NFL football player Reggie White. White, it is said didn’t have college legs. But Harris coached the budding football star to get him strong and fast enough to play at the University of Tennessee.
The racks with everything included (except plates) would cost about $4,000 each. The school is getting them for $1900.
The team did a fundraiser in the spring, securing large donations from individual donors and local businesses. The old equipment is being traded in for credit.
The key donors will have their names painted on the face of the racks.
These half-racks are an upgrade to the aging, rusty 20 year-old equipment.
Greene said he is very excited about the heavy duty safety bars on the new racks. These four-inch rectangular tubing safety bars are a substantial upgrade from the 1/2 –inch think steel rods that are in the current design.
The racks also include a dip bar and a pullup bar. Greene has added hooks to the design which allow for power bands to be wrapped over the weigh bar to add resistance to bench presses or squats.
Greene said that the equipment is used by the student body. One important physical fitness skill for those joining the military is the pullup skills.
The new equipment delivery will coincide with a freshening up of the weight room. While the equipment is removed overnight, the department will repaint the cinderblock walls and roof supports of the facility. Later led lights will be run down the center of the room.
“We’re really excited about the direction we’re going,” Greene said. “We’re getting the (facility) caught up.”
One of the challenges that still exists for the facility is humidity. With a room full of students lifting weights, the air in the room quickly becomes saturated to the point that the rubberized floor becomes slick with condensation and the steel rafters show streaks of rust.
No funds are currently allocated for any kind of exhaust system.
