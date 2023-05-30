CCCHS Track places at state tournament

Xavier Randolph is a new but wildly known name for Coffee County. Late in the basketball season, Coffee junior Randolph joined the CCCHS team. He followed a short Coffee basketball season with a track season to make it known: Randolph is a Red Raider.
After a season of high scoring and first places, Randolph competed at the TSSAA State Tournament. Alongside Randolph was Sophomore Fletcher Barnard. Barnard is a long-standing, essential member to both Coffee County’s track and cross country teams.
Barnard raced in the 3200 Meter Run and placed 12th after finishing 9:55—a new personal record.
Randolph competed in the Shot Put and the Discus Throw. In the Shot Put, Randolph placed 6th at 45-9.25. In the Discus, Randolph placed 5th with the throw 146-10.00.
As the track season closes, we celebrate Randolph and Barnard’s accomplishments and Coffee County Track as a whole.
