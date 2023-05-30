CCCHS Track places at state tournament

3 SPORTS track.JPG

Xavier Randolph is a new but wildly known name for Coffee County. Late in the basketball season, Coffee junior Randolph joined the CCCHS team. He followed a short Coffee basketball season with a track season to make it known: Randolph is a Red Raider.

After a season of high scoring and first places, Randolph competed at the TSSAA State Tournament. Alongside Randolph was Sophomore Fletcher Barnard. Barnard is a long-standing, essential member to both Coffee County’s track and cross country teams.

After an 11 game win streak, Lady Raider Softball made it to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament. The girl’s first game was on Tuesday, May 23 against Nolensville. When Coffee fell, they entered the alternate bracket with a game the following day. The Lady Raiders came out on the wrong s…

This piece is the first in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 20…

“It’s my dream school,” said Maddie Sullivan moments before she signed to Freed-Hardeman University. On Wednesday, May 17, Sullivan signed to her dream school for Track and Field.

Coffee County Softball is officially on their way to the TSSAA Spring Fling. On Friday, the Lady Raiders faced off against Smyrna in a game that would either send them to State or end their season.

