CCCHS Wrestling: Pin and Win

Coffee County Central High School Wrestling hosted Cookeville and Shelbyville on Thursday, January 12th. The team split at home falling to Cookeville 66-15 while winning over Shelbyville 54-29.
Against Cookeville, Coffee County had contributions of 6 from both Tommy Miller (CC) over Blake Barrett (CKV) (Fall 3:40) and Jacob Barlow (CC) over Joseph Fleisig (CKV) (Fall 3:50). Ian Walker (CC) over Joseph Fleisig (CKV) (Fall 3:50) gave Coffee 3 more for their total 15.
Coffee County won over Shelbyville 54-29 thanks to Devon Marshall (CC) over Jage Chaiping (SHBV) (Fall 4:27), Sean Sanders (CC), Ryan James (CC) over Alan Rojas (SHBV) (Fall 2:54), Tommy Miller (CC) over Edgar Luciano (SHBV) (Fall 0:32), Jacob Barlow (CC) over Landon McCroskey (SHBV) (Fall 2:52), Zachary Warrick (CC) over Lucas Olson (SHBV) (Fall 1:14), Kendall James (CC) over Shiesty Purefide (SHBV) (Fall 1:43), Ian Walker (CC) and Blayne Myers (CC) over Cris Ocasio (SHBV) (Fall 2:39).
Another notable Raider includes Ian Walker (CC) over Korsten Saldatkov (SHBV) for no points.
On Saturday Jan. 14, Coffee traveled to compete in the Franklin Admiral Invitational. The boys team placed 12th with 57 while the girls placed second with 94. Blayne Myers finished the day the 285 Champion.
From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Lady Raiders traveled to Lincoln County for non-district play. Coffee County was originally scheduled to host Cane Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Coffee County by the National Weather Service. Other counties included are BEDFORD, CANNON ,COFFEECUMBERLAND, DE KALB, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRUNDY, LAWRENCE, LINCOLN, MARSHALL, MAURY,MOORE, PUTNAM, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, VAN BUREN, WARREN, WHITE and WILSON