The Coffee County High School wrestling team met with multiple schools across the state for the TSSAA State Championship Tournament in Williamson County at the AgExpo Center.
Four of Coffee County's wrestlers competed in the event. Blayne Myers, Nazario Flores, Jacob Barlow and Lyra Leftwitch.
Myers, Flores and Leftwitch, unfortunately, fell to their opponents. The athletes made great strides in their own successes to make it this far, however the season for them is over.
Barlow won both of his bouts, the first placing him in a quarter finals match, and the second advancing him to semi-finals.
This achievement secures a medal for the young wrestler which is a first for the boys division in wrestling.
Senior wrestler and student assistant coach. Gavin Prater, voiced his thoughts on the milestones the team has achieved. "I think this is incredible. We are a super young team. We had only four or five seniors. Two or three juniors and the rest were freshmen and sophomores. It's just been incredible on how much the team has picked up this year."
Prater went on to say that he believes this is the most successful year he has seen for the team in his four year tenure with the program.
Prater gave his thoughts on the potential with future success for incoming students who will enter the program saying, "I think we have an absolute potential to be successful. I honestly think we can make it to state as a team in the next few years."