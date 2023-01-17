From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.

The CCMS Raiders played on Tuesday, Jan 10 against South. The Raiders won over South 46-21. Jacob Mullen lead with 15 followed by Marc Rollman with 12. 

CCCHS Wrestling: Pin and Win

Coffee County Central High School Wrestling hosted Cookeville and Shelbyville on Thursday, January 12th. The team split at home falling to Cookeville 66-15 while winning over Shelbyville 54-29. 

CCMS collects CTC Championships

Coffee County Middle Boys fall on the road

The CCMS Raiders fell to both Rockvale and Community across the first week in January. The team traveled to Rockvale on January 3rd followed by visiting Warren County on January 5th.

Coffee County Basketball Roundup

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Lady Raiders traveled to Lincoln County for non-district play. Coffee County was originally scheduled to host Cane Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather. 

Raiderette Dance to host Jr Clinic

The CCCHS Raiderette Dance Team is to host their annual Jr Dance Clinic on Sunday, Jan. 15. Participants will have the opportunity to perform at the Lady Raiders Basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

New Year pursuit ends in shots fired

A Tullahoma man rand in the new year by leading Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in a pursuit and eventually drawing a firearm on law enforcement.   

Tornado watch issued for Jan. 3

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 p.m.  for Coffee County by the National Weather Service. Other counties included are BEDFORD, CANNON ,COFFEECUMBERLAND, DE KALB, FRANKLIN, GILES,  GRUNDY,  LAWRENCE, LINCOLN,  MARSHALL, MAURY,MOORE, PUTNAM, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, VAN BUREN, WARREN, WHITE and WILSON

