CCMS collects CTC Championships

From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.
The CCMS Raiders played on Tuesday, Jan 10 against South. The Raiders won over South 46-21. Jacob Mullen lead with 15 followed by Marc Rollman with 12.
Audie Nicoll also scored 12 points, but scored an impressive ¾ court buzzer beater to contribute in their win over South.
The CCMS Raider win secured their spot in the semifinals against East on Thursday, Jan 12.
Additionally, the Lady Raiders played Tuesday, Jan. 10 following the boys’ game. The girls were the no. 1 seed, so they received a BYE in the quarterfinals. The Lady Raiders played West– as determined by a Monday night match-up of West winning over Harris.
Coffee blew past West 32-24. The first quarter ended 8-5. Lilly Matherne contributed 6 of the 8 first quarter points with the others coming from Adalyn Clark.
In the second quarter, the Lady Raiders stayed ahead scoring 18-9. The 10 second quarter points came from Jaydee Nogodula, Kaysen Morgan, Matherne and Hayliegh Harris.
After halftime, West outscored Coffee for the only quarter of the game, but still couldn’t surpass Coffee County’s lead now 26-20. Third quarter points came from Jaydee Nogodula, Morgan, and Matherne.
Coffee won by the end of the game 32-24 thanks to Jaydee Nogodula and Matherne in the fourth. Matherne and Morgan each individually scored 10 points with Jaydee Nogodula’s 8 following.
The Lady Raiders semifinal win sent them to the Championship game the night of Friday, Jan. 13.
The CCMS Boys returned Thursday, Jan. 12 against East in the semifinals. The Raiders emerged victorious 31-19.
After the first quarter, the Raiders led 10-5 thanks to Jacob Mullen, Rollman, Brody Sizemore and Nicoll. By halftime, the Raiders lost their lead at 13-11. The singular second quarter point was scored by Nicoll.
In the third quarter, the Raiders found their rhythm once again taking back their lead 25-17. Rylan Abellana, Mullen, Jaxon Pruitt, Rollman and Nicoll each scored to take back the game.
The Raiders won the semifinals 31-19 thanks to fourth quarter points from Mullen and Jett Trussler. Mullen and Rollman each scored 8 points while Nicoll added 6. The semifinal win secured their spot in the Championship game on Friday, Jan. 13 against Harris.
With both teams in the Championship, Friday night would be one to remember– especially after each team left the court with a CTC Championship.
The Lady Raiders played Warren Co. on Friday, Jan. 13. The girls led by the end of the first quarter 10-6 thanks to Jaydee Nogodula, Janslee Nogodula and Clark.
In the second quarter, Hayleigh Harris exclusively scored 10 points pushing Coffee’s lead 20-12. By the end of the third, Warren outscored Coffee, but it wasn’t enough. The beginning of the fourth quarter saw a score 25-21 from Harris and Jaydee Nogodula’s points.
The game ended with the score 35-26 thanks to points from Jaydee Nogodula, Matherne, Clark and Harris winning the CTC Tournament Championship for the Lady Raiders.
Following the girls’ big win, the CCMS boys took the court to face off against Harris in a close match-up. The first quarter ended with Coffee a point behind Harris at 11-10 with points from Mullen, Pruitt, Sizemore and Trussler.
By halftime, the Raiders took over that one point lead 16-15 with points from Mullen and Nicoll. At the end of the third quarter, Mullen and Rollman scored while the Raiders ended the quarter 23-22.
The Raiders won over Harris in the end 33-30 thanks to fourth quarter contributions from Pruitt, Sizemore, Trussler and Rollman– meaning the CCMS Raiders were CTC Tournament Champions.
Alongside the Championships won, CCMS players were honored with All Conference awards including Adalyn Clark, Jenslee Nogodula, Jaydee Nogodula, Lilly Matherne, Kaysen Morgan, Jett Trussler, Audie Nicoll, Marc Rollman and Brody Sizemore.