After a controlled victory over Oakland, CCMS Lady Raiders conquered the court winning 40-14. This victory puts the middle school girls in the bracket for the final four in state.
top story
CCMS Lady Raiders head to State Final Four
- Dalton Perez
-
- Updated
Dalton Perez
Sports Reporter
