Natalie Barnes leads the team with 15 points and Jaylee Nogodula (far right) added a basket in the last period.
CCMS met with Oakland on Feb 1 to move deeper into the TMSAA Sectional Tournament for a chance to compete in the State Final Four. With no hesitation from the young Lady Raiders they demonstrated early on that they came to play, winning with a final score of 40-14.
The Lady Raiders kept the game in their favor through the entirety of the match with Natalie Barnes and Ella Arnold controlling the court.
Barnes scored a total of 15 points in the game, followed closely by Arnold’s 11.
In a post-game interview with Coach David Vinson, Vinson said “I told them to come and be ready to play. I’ve told them that as long as we have the ball, the other team can’t score.”
This proved to be true as the Lady Raiders held the ball from Oakland for the last two and half minutes of the game.
“We took care of business tonight, and we will be ready Thursday night,” were Vinson’s final thoughts.