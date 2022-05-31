On May 23, the Coffee County Middle School golf team faced off against Tullahoma in the CCJGA Middle School Invitational. Coffee County defeated Tullahoma to win the title.
Tullahoma slipped past Westwood Middle School on May 16 tying through nine holes winning a playoff which placed them in the championship match.
It was to no avail, however, as Coffee County defeated the Tullahoma team seven flags to five.
Coach Rachel Williams touched on her feelings after the incredible achievement, saying, “I knew coming into the season that we had an incredible group of talented golfers. Several of them have participated in the CCJG program since they were five or six years old, which definitely helped lay the foundation for our successful season. They have practiced, both with the team and individually, to improve their game and ultimately walked away as champions. It’s been a long time coming for Coffee County Middle School to win a championship. I believe the last time Coffee County Middle School came out on top was in 2012-2013. They worked for it, they earned it, and they deserve all the credit.”