Recent Coffee County High School graduate Kenadi Hall has been named to the Tennessee Tech coed cheerleading squad.
Hall, who will major in chemical engineering, has been into cheering and tumbling since she was four years old.
“I’ve always had a passion for cheerleading,” Hall said.
She’s taken classes at Tennessee Gymnastics and started cheer as well.
Tech is a good fit for her, Hall says. Her college selection was between Tech and the University of Alabama, but she leaned toward Tech because of the reputation Alabama has about partying.
“I’m going to have a biomolecular concentration. It’s geared toward the biological side. I love medical things too. I’m thinking of going to be a doctor, but I’m not sure.”
Because of COVID, there wasn’t normal tryouts. Hall’s tryout involved stunting with a male Tech cheerleader and some tumbling.
“A few weeks later they sent out a text for when practice times will be,” Hall said. “I’m not sure what’s in store, but I’m really excited,” Hall said.
For Hall, cheer is a way to bring her upbeat spirit to the crowd.
“I’ve always been a very positive person. That’s what I like about cheer, no matter how the game is going, you’re there to brighten the crowd.”
That’s something that Hall’s coaches Christy Clouse and Angela Neal say she’s known for. Hall, they said, is beloved by the crowds at games and ask for her to do her tumbling.