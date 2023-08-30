Lady Raider Volleyball faced off against Lincoln Co. and Larence Co. falling to both. On Aug. 22, Coffee fell to Lawrence 0-3. Following, the Lady Raiders lost to Licoln on Aug. 24 with another score of 0-3.
In their first competition, the Lady Raiders lost to Lawrence Co. in sets of 25-18, 25-21 and 26-24. In the match, Coffee had a total of 30 digs led by Zowee Dillard’s 8. Dillard also led in kills with 11 of the total 22.
The girls only managed 4 aces, but Madison Pruitt pulled out 13 assists in the game.
Similarly, Pruitt made assists in their competition from Aug. 24 against Lincoln Co. She was the sole player to manage any assists and came out with 11.
In total, the Lady Raiders managed 17 digs led by Allie Sullivan with 6 followed by Pruitt with 5.
In their sets against Lincoln Co., the Lady Raiders fell 25-9, 25-16 and 25-14.
The Lady Raiders returns for three matches the following week. On Monday, Aug. 28, Volleyball will travel to Warren before returning home the following day for a match against Columbia. Then Wednesday, Aug. 20, the Lady Raiders stay at home for another competition.
