2 SPORTS volleyball.JPG

Lillee Scott skies to spike a ball for Coffee County in action from Aug. 22.

Lady Raider Volleyball faced off against Lincoln Co. and Larence Co. falling to both. On Aug. 22, Coffee fell to Lawrence 0-3. Following, the Lady Raiders lost to Licoln on Aug. 24 with another score of 0-3.

In their first competition, the Lady Raiders lost to Lawrence Co. in sets of 25-18, 25-21 and 26-24. In the match, Coffee had a total of 30 digs led by Zowee Dillard’s 8. Dillard also led in kills with 11 of the total 22.

