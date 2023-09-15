CHS Volleyball takes a win over Shelbyville

The Lady Raiders had a busy week with two matches and the Tournament of Champions. Coffee started out strong with a win over Shelbyville before losses against Tullahoma and losing in the tournament.
Sept. 6 vs Shelbyville (Win 3-1)
The Lady Raiders faced off against Shelbyville on Sept. 6. The girls won 3-1 in sets of 25-9, 25-20, 25-27 and 25-19.
In this match, the Lady Raiders had a combined total of 42 kills led by Zowee Dillard with 12. Madison Pruitt hit 6 aces and managed 24 assists. Rileigh Russell also contributed 9 assists.
Sept. 7 vs Tullahoma (Loss 2-3)
The following day, Coffee faced off against county rival Tullahoma losing 2-3 in sets of 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25 and 13-15.
As a team, the girls managed 57 digs. Dillard led with 14 but Pruitt and Gracie Campbell followed with 13 each. Dillard hit 9 kills towards the total 31.
Sept. 9 vs Hardin Valley (Loss 0-2)
In this tournament match, Coffee lost in two sets of 8-25 and 17-25. In this shorter format, Allie Sullivan still contributed 6 digs towards the total 10 while Pruitt got 4 assists.
Sept. 9 vs Jasper (Loss 0-2)
Following their game with Hardin Valley, the Lady Raiders fell behind again 0-2 with sets of 16-25 and 14-25.
Sullivan continued to lead with digs 5 for a team effort of 10. Carrington Saner managed 5 kills toward the full 13.
Sept. 9 vs Auburn (Loss 0-2)
In sets of 12-25 and 15-25, the Lady Raiders found themselves in another lost match in the Tournament of Champions.
Against Auburn, 18 digs were hit led by Lilee Scott’s 5. Pruitt hit 10 assists.
Sept. 9 vs Desoto (Loss 1-2)
The Lady Raiders fought hard to secure a win and the first set ended as a success of 25-23. However, Coffee Volleyball fell in the following sets 20-25 and 7-15.
In this matchup, Sullivan led digs with 11 of 26. Dillard contributed 7 kills, leading to a total of 20.
Over the course of the whole tournament, the Lady Raiders had 64 digs led by Sullivan’s 25. Pruitt hit 34 of 39 assists while Dillard led kills with 15 of 50.
