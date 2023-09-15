2 Sports.JPG

Coffee County digs deep to compete during match at home.

The Lady Raiders had a busy week with two matches and the Tournament of Champions. Coffee started out strong with a win over Shelbyville before losses against Tullahoma and losing in the tournament.

Sept. 6 vs Shelbyville (Win 3-1)

CHS Volleyball takes a win over Shelbyville

Raiders shutout by the Stars

The Raiders traveled to Siegel on Friday, September 8. In this match-up, the Raiders fell 21-0 losing the game without a single score.

Red Raiders win season opener

The Coffee County Red Raiders were back in action under the Friday night lights Friday, Aug. 18. While visiting Franklin County, Coffee took home a win of 10-7.

Sports Rewind: Olivia Evans

This article is a final part of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times looked back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s …

