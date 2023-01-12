Coffee County Basketball Roundup

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Lady Raiders traveled to Lincoln County for non-district play. Coffee County was originally scheduled to host Cane Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather.
At Thursday’s contest, the Lady Raiders defeated Lincoln County 78-41. Freshman Natalie Barnes led the girls with 20 points followed by Jalie Ruehling with 16.
Additionally, the Gannon sisters showed out as Channah Gannon contributed 12 points with Chloe Gannon’s 10 following close behind. The Lady Raiders improve on their season 22-1.
The Coffee boys also played Lincoln County immediately following the Lady Raiders win. The Raiders won over Lincoln County 59-45. Cooper Reed led with 18 points while Dayne Crosslin followed just behind with 17.
After the boys time at Lincoln County, they traveled for a game at Boyd Buchanan on Saturday, Jan 7.
At Boyd Buchanan, the Raiders lost their winning streak after 8 successful games. Coffee County fell to Boyd Buchanan 59-48.
Cooper Reed led the team followed by Dayne Crosslin’s 10.
Both Coffee County teams will return January 17 at home hosting Shelbyville to open 4A District 6 play. The Lady Raiders game will tip at 6 p.m. with the boys after.
After playing Shelbyville, the teams will travel to Franklin County on Friday, January 20. In the following week, Coffee will host Warren County on Tuesday, January 24.
