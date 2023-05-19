Lady Raiders one game from TSSAA state bid
Coffee County claimed the region championship on Wednesday, May 17 in convincing fashion, winning over Warren Co. 10-0.
The Lady Raiders scored in the first inning and never looked back. After scoring again in the second inning, the Lady Raiders pushed the score to 7-0 by the end of the third.
In the fifth and final inning, 3 more Lady Raiders scored, ending the game on a mercy rule.
Chesnie Cox finished the game 3-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Kaitlyn Davis starred on the mound, allowing only one hit over the five innings pitched. Davis struck out six Lady Pioneer hitters.
Now, the Lady Raiders will host Smyrna at 6:30 on Friday night. A win will take Coffee to the TSSAA State Tournament while a loss will end their season.
