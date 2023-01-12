Coffee County Middle Boys fall on the road

The CCMS Raiders fell to both Rockvale and Community across the first week in January. The team traveled to Rockvale on January 3rd followed by visiting Warren County on January 5th.
At Rockvale, the Raiders ultimately fell 56-17. In the first quarter, Rockvale stacked up 13 points while only Coffee’s Jacob Mullen and Noah Williams managed to score. In the second quarter, Brody Sizemore and Audie Nicoll contributed leaving Rockvale a 28-8 halftime lead.
By the end of the third quarter Rockvale pushed their led to 40 while only Nicoll managed a 3 before heading into the final quarter. In the fourth, Ethan Arnold, Sizemore, and Nicoll added some to the final score 56-17.
Days later, the Raiders traveled to Warren County on Jan. 5. The Raiders overcame an 18 deficit in the second half and led 42-40 with only 34 seconds on the clock. When it turned over, Warren hit a three followed by two successful free throws.
With 11 seconds on the clock, the Raiders had the ball, but they weren’t able to tie it up. Coffee ultimately lost 45-42 despite their massive comeback.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Lady Raiders traveled to Lincoln County for non-district play. Coffee County was originally scheduled to host Cane Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather.
