Coffee County Schools

The CCMS Raiders fell to both Rockvale and Community across the first week in January. The team traveled to Rockvale on January 3rd followed by visiting Warren County on January 5th.

At Rockvale, the Raiders ultimately fell 56-17. In the first quarter, Rockvale stacked up 13 points while only Coffee’s Jacob Mullen and Noah Williams managed to score. In the second quarter, Brody Sizemore and Audie Nicoll contributed leaving Rockvale a 28-8 halftime lead.

Tags

More Stories

Coffee County Middle Boys fall on the road

Coffee County Middle Boys fall on the road

The CCMS Raiders fell to both Rockvale and Community across the first week in January. The team traveled to Rockvale on January 3rd followed by visiting Warren County on January 5th.

Coffee County Basketball Roundup

Coffee County Basketball Roundup

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Lady Raiders traveled to Lincoln County for non-district play. Coffee County was originally scheduled to host Cane Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather. 

Raiderette Dance to host Jr Clinic

Raiderette Dance to host Jr Clinic

The CCCHS Raiderette Dance Team is to host their annual Jr Dance Clinic on Sunday, Jan. 15. Participants will have the opportunity to perform at the Lady Raiders Basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

New Year pursuit ends in shots fired

New Year pursuit ends in shots fired

A Tullahoma man rand in the new year by leading Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in a pursuit and eventually drawing a firearm on law enforcement.   

Tornado watch issued for Jan. 3

Tornado watch issued for Jan. 3

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 p.m.  for Coffee County by the National Weather Service. Other counties included are BEDFORD, CANNON ,COFFEECUMBERLAND, DE KALB, FRANKLIN, GILES,  GRUNDY,  LAWRENCE, LINCOLN,  MARSHALL, MAURY,MOORE, PUTNAM, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, VAN BUREN, WARREN, WHITE and WILSON

Raider Recap: Coffee County Basketball Dec. 19-22

Raider Recap: Coffee County Basketball Dec. 19-22

Leading up to Christmas, the Coffee County Basketball teams played five games across only four days. All games played were won by Coffee County. The Lady Raiders won over Polk County 63-18, East Hickman 53-37, and Moore County 57-28. The Raiders traveled around to defeat Harriman 60-42 and L…

Recommended for you