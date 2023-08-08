Coffee County Middle loses opener

On Thursday, Aug. 3, Coffee County Middle began their season at home. West Wilson visited Coffee County and scored 27 points in the first half, but the Raiders just could not make it to the end zone.
The Red Raider defense stepped up in the second half of the game keeping West Wilson out of the endzone, but Coffee Middle just could not get things going on the offensive end. CCMS ended their season opener falling to West Wilson 27-0.
The team will play at Walter J Baird on August 10 before heading to Warren on Aug. 15.
Here are the dates for the remainder of Coffee County’s games.
This article is the eighth installment in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CC…
Friday night lights at Carden-Jarrell Field are quickly approaching with the season opening in less than a month. But around here, the football fever is strong for everyone in Coffee County and Manchester City all week long.
This article is the sixth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…
This article is the sixth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…
WMS Cheer attended their first away Universal Cheer Association Camp in a number of years. When returning home, they brought back 1st Place Camp Routine, Superior Team Award, 2 Blue Ribbons, 2 Pin-It-Forward Awards, Spirit Sticks and 2 All Americans.
This article is the fifth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…
The 2023 Softball Youth Clinic will be hosted by Coffee County softball on July 24 and 25. In session one on July 24, the camp will focus on defensive skills like infield/outfield work, fundamentals and pitching/catching. In session two on July 25, the group will focus on hitting.