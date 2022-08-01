Coffee County Middle School (CCMS) is introducing a wrestling program coached by Josh Mainville with Assistant Coach Derrick Strickland.
Principal Jimmy Anderson announced the new program in a video explaining changes in the school this year. He said, “Middle school is an opportunity for students to participate in all kinds of athletics. And so this year we are adding another sport to our program. We’re adding wrestling to our athletic program.”
CCMS wrestling will be coached by Head Coach Josh Mainville and Assistant Coach Derrick Strickland. Both men have five years of coaching experience with the local youth program Coffee County Youth Wrestling and have helped with the Coffee County High School’s program. Coffee County Youth Wrestling accepts kids from 4 years to 8th grade.
CCMS wrestling conditioning will begin in August with practices following in September. Matches will begin later this year.
Mainville says, “Wrestling brings a great leadership quality because it is an individual sport, but it takes a whole team to practice. If you don’t have a good practice partner, you’re not going to get any better, and that’s all there is to it. So, as much as an individual sport as it is, it is a team sport in that aspect. So everybody steps up like, ‘If he’s going to do better, I need to do better,’ and if ‘I do better, he will do better,’ that type of thing.”
The team is for boys and girls, and there will be no cuts. Assistant Coach Derrick Strickland says, “The girl wrestling in Tennessee is really starting to take off. [Mainville’s] daughter wrestles, and her competition from the first year she wrestled to now has grown. Each year she’s getting more and more people to wrestle every time. So it is for boys and girls.”
Strickland continues, “And there are no cuts, so if you want to come out and put in the work you can be on our team. We won’t tell you that you’re not good enough because we’ll get you there.”
For kids that are involved in fall sports, they are welcome to join the team after their previous season has ended. Not only are these students welcome to join, but encouraged. Coach Mainville started in wrestling because it would improve his football skills. Mainville fell in love with wrestling and never went back.
Similarly Strickland says, “So for me, not only do I coach wrestling, but I coach my kids in baseball and soccer– my eldest is playing football. Wrestling helps in everything– every sport. It will make you a better athlete just in general.”
“So if you want to be a better football player, go to wrestling. It’s going to help you with your footwork and your hand placement and your stability. If you want to be a better soccer player, it’s going to give you the endurance you need to play on the field for 90 minutes. If you want to be a better baseball player, come out and wrestle because it’s going to get you centered and your hips low– everything you need for baseball. [Wrestling] translates to every other sport,” Strickland finishes.
For students interested, there will be a demonstration at the Coffee County Middle School’s Open House. Mainville says, “That would be a great time for kids to come up and talk to us about what wrestling is like.”
For more information about CCMS wrestling contact joshmainville@gmail.com or find their Facebook page CCMS Wrestling.