On Jan. 17, the Raiders opened district play hosting Shelbyville winning 51-47. Then the boys traveled to Franklin County and returned home with a win of 60-48.
At home, Coffee County finished the first quarter slightly ahead of Shelbyville 8-7 in a low scoring period. Deion Subaran contributed a 3 with other points coming from Dayne Crosslin, Jackson Shemwell, and Jahlin Osborne.
The Raiders continued on and at halftime faced a similar outcome– they led by only one at 16-15. Crosslin, Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne, Cayden Trail and Cooper Reed each added points in the second quarter. Through the first two periods, the game looked to be a defensive battle.
In the third quarter, Coffee began to get ahead allowing them to enter the fourth quarter with a lead of 36-27. The offense began to click, as the Red Raiders more than doubled their production of the first half. Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne and Courtland Farrar each scored in the third.
The game ended as a Raider win of 51-47 with fourth quarter points from Subaran, Shemwell and Osborne. Shemwell led with 19 points while Subaran followed with 15.
After their first district win of the week, Coffee County traveled to Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 20.
The first quarter ended with Coffee leading 11-10 with points added from Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne and Reed. By halftime, the Raiders upped the score 24-19 with second quarter points from Crosslin, Farrar, Reed and Jayden Carter.
Crosslin, Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne and Reed each contributed points in the third quarter allowing the Raiders to enter the final quarter with a 36-29 lead.
The Raiders won the game 60-48 after 24 points were scored in the fourth quarter alone from Crosslin, Subaran, Osborne, Reed and Carter. Subaran and Reed each scored 19 for the Raiders with Osborne following with 11.
These wins improve the Raiders season 14-5 and 2-0 in district play. Coffee County will travel to Shelbyville on Friday Jan. 27 following the girls game.
Westwood Middle School spent the week of Jan. 9-14 competing in the Duck River Valley Conference Tournament against Forrest, Cascade. Thurman Francis, Eagleville, Community and Liberty. All games were held at Community Middle School.
From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.