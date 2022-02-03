Dayne Crosslin lines up the free throw that pushed the game into overtime.
The former half of the Feb 1 meeting between Coffee County and Franklin County was not the same outcome as the latter. In a valiant effort against the Rebels, the Red Raiders fell short by one basket resulting in a 41-39 loss.
The game stayed consistent with both teams giving it all they had, specifically on the defensive end.
A tie at the end of the first quarter led to the Red Raiders having the lead at the end of the second and third quarters. Just as things looked hopeful for either team, the back and forth became all the more intense.
Near the end of the fourth quarter the Rebels were up by one point.
Dayne Crosslin lined up for two free throws after being fouled with 0.9 seconds left in regulation.
All the noise and excitement, stomping and shouting turned almost silent as the first shot was a miss, but the second landed tying the score.
The teams then went head on in two extra periods of tightly contested defensive basketball.
The game ended with a last second attempt from Jackson Shemwell after a long pass the full length of the court. Despite the loss, the Red Raiders left it all on the line and played their hearts out.
Dayne Crosslin led the team in points with nine. This was closely followed by Jackson Shemwell and Brady Nugent with eight a piece.
Coach Andrew Taylor said, “We are still second place in the league so it is a matter of seeing how we finish up and how they finish up. But the boys did everything they could do. It was a hard fought ball game.”
Taylor said that in a game such as these, one team will have one or two more plays than the other, and attributes untimely turnovers to the loss for his team. Going forward, Taylor plans to work on the team’s weaknesses at practice.
Taylor said, “We have a long way to go before this is over.”
Taylor mentioned that he is proud of his team and their successes this season and was pleased to see the Red Raiders lay it all on the line.
During the halftime intermission, Olivia Vinson was awarded First Vision Bank’s Outstanding Player Award.